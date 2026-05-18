AP govt rolls out plan to attract Rs 20,000 crore investment in tourism sector by 2029

VIJAYAWADA: Placing tourism at the centre of its economic development strategy, the State government has rolled out an ambitious plan to attract over Rs 20,000 crore in investments and generate employment for more than 1.22 lakh people through major tourism projects across the state.

With new tourism policies, global hospitality partnerships and infrastructure expansion, the coalition government is positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading multi-experience tourism destination in the country.

Notably, boosting the economy, increasing employment opportunities and strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s global tourism presence the government introduced a comprehensive Tourism Policy 2024-29 with a roadmap aimed at attracting private investments through public-private partnerships.

As part of the policy, the government granted industrial status to the tourism sector and announced incentives including capital subsidies, SGST reimbursement and stamp duty exemptions to encourage investors.

The state also introduced a Tourism Land Allotment Policy to ensure transparent land allocation for tourism-related projects.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has consistently highlighted tourism as one of the strongest future economic drivers, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has provided key suggestions to improve tourism infrastructure and promotion. According to the government, 117 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed over the past two years in the tourism sector. These projects are expected to generate employment for nearly 1.22 lakh people.