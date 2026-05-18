AP pushes 20 lakh PM Surya Ghar connections as Energy Minister Ravi Kumar unveils infrastructure works

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said the coalition government is prioritising infrastructure and quality services across all sectors, including energy, to provide 20 lakh PM Surya Ghar connections statewide.

On Sunday, Gottipati toured Kotikalapudi village in the Addanki segment and inaugurated several projects, including a Rs 3-crore blacktop road from Parvathipuram and Timmareddy Palem to Kotikalapudi, CC roads and side drains worth Rs 30 lakh, and a temple compound wall funded with Rs 15 lakh from AP Transco CSR. He said the new roads will ease travel between villages and benefit farmers, and residents.

The Minister also launched the PM Surya Ghar schemes in Sri Ram Nagar Colony, noting that free solar connections have already been provided to 6 lakh households. He said electricity department is expediting RDSS works along with PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum schemes.

Later, Ravi Kumar reviewed Mahanadu arrangements at a meeting in Addanki with constituency leaders. He explained that this year’s event will be held in hybrid mode, with speeches by key leaders streamed live from the party’s central office. LED screens will be set up in constituencies to enable workers and supporters to participate virtually.

He urged party cadres to work together to make the event a success, highlighting that the Mahanadu will showcase the party’s achievements.