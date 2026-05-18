APCPDCL signs pact with EESL to promote energy-efficient products

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL), under the Energy Department, has entered into a strategic agreement with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, to expand access to energy-efficient appliances and promote consumer savings.

This development follows APCPDCL’s achievement of an overall ‘A’ Grade in the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) for FY 2024-25, issued by the Ministry of Power. The recognition highlights the utility’s growing reputation for consumer-centric governance, operational excellence, and service reliability.

Under the guidance of the Energy Department, APCPDCL has made significant progress across technical, operational, financial, and consumer service parameters, positioning itself among the best-performing DISCOMs in the country.

As part of the new initiative, APCPDCL will leverage its consumer network and digital outreach systems to promote EESL’s energy-efficient products such as LED bulbs, BLDC fans, induction cooktops, and star-rated ACs. Consumers will be directed to EESL’s e-commerce platform, EESLmart.in, through website integration, QR codes, electricity bill messaging, SMS campaigns, WhatsApp outreach, and awareness drives at service centres.

The collaboration is expected to reduce household electricity consumption by 25-35%. EESL will manage backend operations, including inventory, logistics, and after-sales service. The agreement, valid for three years with provision for extension, was signed by Animesh Mishra on behalf of EESL and Chief General Manager P Subramanyam on behalf of APCPDCL in the presence of CMD P Pulla Reddy. EESL CEO Akhilesh Kumar Dixit congratulated APCPDCL for its consumer service achievements.