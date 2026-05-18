APSRTC unions warn of stir against electric bus privatisation plans

VIJAYAWADA: The Employees Unions (EU) of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APSRTC) has warned the State government against alleged attempts to privatise the RTC in the name of privatisation of electric buses.

Expressing their concern that the APSRTC is slowly and categorically planning to privatise the bus services, the union leaders on Sunday said they would launch united struggle if the government failed to withdraw its plans to hand over electric bus operations to private operators.

During a recent meeting, the EU State president and general secretary said the government is slowly trying to reduce RTC staff strength and depots through privatisation measures.

They demanded recruitment of 10,000 employees in various categories and addition of 3,000 new buses to strengthen the successful ‘Sthree Shakti’ scheme. The union also sought implementation of Job Security Circular No. 01/2019, correction of anomalies in AAS increments for Grade-2 mechanics, payment of salaries under the leading-hand scale, replacement of outdated TIMS machines, and strict non-bailable cases against those attacking on-duty RTC employees.

The union further demanded release of pending DA and PRC arrears, announcement of interim relief, and constitution of the 12th PRC Commission.

Memorandums will be submitted to district collectors during the Spandana programme on May 18, they said.

Also, a round-table meeting with trade unions and RTC associations will be held in Vijayawada on May 26 to chalk out the protest plan.