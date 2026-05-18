Lokesh reacts to social media post on Tirupati fraud, seeks swift probe into Rs 1.19 crore SHG case

TIRUPATI: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has responded to a complaint raised on social media regarding an alleged financial fraud involving women self-help group members in Tirupati.

A social media user, Saranya Pemasani, tagged Lokesh on X and alleged that an RP named Nuhir had misappropriated Rs 1.19 crore belonging to Deepika SLF DWCRA members in Tirupati.

In the post, she claimed that the money was diverted between 2022 and 2025 and alleged that bank officials and MEPMA staff were not responding properly despite a complaint having been lodged.

Taking note of the complaint, Lokesh reposted the issue one day ago on X and stated: “I request @tirupatipolice SP and concerned officials to look into this issue and resolve it without delay. @officeofNL please follow up.”

In response, Tirupati SP Tirupati L Subbarayudu has said that a case had already been registered at East Police Station under Crime No. 577/2025. Police stated that the matter is currently under investigation.