Mangrove forest encroached in West Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Concerns are mounting over large-scale encroachments in mangrove forest areas near Perupalem coast in West Godavari district, with environmental activists alleging that vast stretches of ecologically sensitive land have been converted into aqua ponds.

Though authorities claim to be taking steps for the protection of coastal ecosystems, activists say there has been little progress on ground.

Revenue, Forest and Irrigation department officials were expected to conduct a joint survey following complaints from the Coastal Environment Protection Committee, but no concrete action has been initiated so far.

Questions remain unanswered over the actual extent of forest land, the area under encroachment, permissions granted for aqua ponds, and the shrinking boundaries of creeks and mangrove zones over the past two decades.

Environmentalists are demanding a detailed scientific study on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) limits and historical land records. According to Coastal Environemnt Protection Committee, the government had earlier leased nearly 33 acres near Perupalem beach for tourism development.

Taking advantage of the lease, an individual allegedly occupied the nearby creek and mangrove areas.

With the support of some earlier encroachers, nearly 70 acres were reportedly converted into aqua ponds.

Coastal Environment Protection Committee representative Tirumani Srinivasa Rao said complaints had been submitted to the government seeking immediate protection of mangrove forests.

He warned that the issue would be taken to the National Green Tribunal if local authorities fail to act.