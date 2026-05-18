Nara Devaansh launches ‘Dino Deets’ YouTube podcast for kids and dinosaur enthusiasts

VIJAYAWADA: Young enthusiast Nara Devaansh has launched “Dino Deets”, a fun-filled YouTube podcast designed for children, families, and dinosaur lovers.

The channel promises to bring prehistoric wonders to life through storytelling, surprising facts, lively conversations, and thrilling adventures that spark curiosity among young audiences.

The teaser opens with a playful moment featuring hist father HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who steps into Devaansh’s dinosaur-filled world and asks: “What is Devaansh doing with so much dinosaur stuff?”

The clip offers a glimpse into the young host’s fascination with fossils, sketches, and prehistoric discoveries, setting the tone for an engaging series.

Blending learning with entertainment, Dino Deets aims to make dinosaurs exciting and accessible for children through interactive content and creative digital storytelling.

The initiative reflects the growing interest among young creators in producing educational and imaginative content for online platforms.

The teaser for Dino Deets with Devaansh will be released shortly on YouTube, accordint to information.