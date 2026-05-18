NCSC issues notices to Andhra University VC, Visakhapatnam police chief over caste discrimination complaint

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notices to the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner over allegations of caste discrimination raised by complainant Yadala Praveen Kumar.

The commission took cognisance of a complaint filed by Praveen Kumar, a doctoral fellow, alleging prolonged delay in fellowship payments, negligence in submission of utilisation certificates, and caste-based discrimination.

According to the complaint, he has not received his fellowship for the past eight to nine months. It expressed serious displeasure over the failure of Andhra University to submit a report despite earlier directions issued by it seeking a response within 15 days.

In the fresh notices issued on May 13, the commission warned that continued negligence could invite action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It further stated that, under Article 338 of the Constitution, the commission has powers equivalent to a civil court and may issue summons if replies are not submitted within the stipulated time.

The NCSC also clarified that as per directions of the Union Ministry of Social Justice, universities are responsible for ensuring fellowship payments from their own funds even if grants from the Centre are delayed. The commission stated that further action, including proceedings under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, may be considered depending on the response received from the authorities.