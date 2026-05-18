‘Pillale Sampada’ aims at population growth in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a new population management initiative titled “Pillale Sampada” (Children as Wealth), aimed at addressing the State’s declining fertility rate and ensuring demographic balance for future economic stability.

Officials explained that the State’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has fallen sharply from 2.10 in earlier decades to 1.50 today, well below the national average of 1.9.

This decline, they warned, could lead to severe workforce shortages and economic stagnation in the coming years.

District-wise data shows Kadapa recording the highest fertility rate at 1.99, while Visakhapatnam registered the lowest at 1.32. Eluru stood at 1.53. In contrast, northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan continue to report higher fertility levels.

The government, which introduced a draft Population Management Policy in the Assembly on March 5, now plans to hold wider consultations before statewide implementation. Unlike earlier family control campaigns, the new approach emphasises population growth. Proposals under consideration include financial incentives of Rs 30,000 for families having a third child and Rs 40,000 for a fourth child.