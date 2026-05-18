Prakasam police seize 100 vehicles in Operation Vajra Prahar, step up anti-drug and cybercrime drive

ONGOLE: As part of Operation Vajra Prahar, Prakasam district police carried out cordon-and-search operations across Kandukuru, Addanki and Ongole subdivisions on Sunday, seizing nearly 100 vehicles without valid papers.

Eagle teams joined officials in awareness rallies on the dangers of ganja and banned psychotropic substances, while also educating residents on traffic rules, cybercrime, crimes against women, the POCSO Act and burglary prevention.

Citizens were urged to avoid illegal transport and consumption of ganja, with strict legal action warned. They were asked to share information via dial-112, toll-free 1972, WhatsApp at 9121102266 or nearby police stations.

Participants took a ‘No Drugs’ pledge. In separate operations, DSPs seized dozens of bikes, autos and a car, shifting vehicles to local police stations.