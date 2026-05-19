Andhra CM Naidu to disburse Rs 262 crore to fishermen under 'Matsyakaarula Sevalo' scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of financial aid to fishermen under the “Matsyakaarula Sevalo” scheme for the second consecutive year.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will release Rs 262 crore to 1,30,796 families at a public programme in Tummalapenta village, Kavali mandal, Nellore district, tomorrow.

Each family will receive Rs 20,000 directly credited to their accounts, ensuring sustenance during the 61-day fishing ban from April 15 to June 14, when marine breeding takes place.

The NDA coalition government introduced this scheme to provide relief during the annual ban period, and it has quickly become a lifeline for fishing communities across coastal Andhra Pradesh. Last year, 1,21,433 families benefited to the tune of Rs 243 crore, while this year the coverage has expanded to nearly 1.31 lakh households.

In just two years, the government has disbursed Rs 505 crore to fishermen during the ban season. Officials underscored that the previous government had extended only Rs 10,000 per family, leaving many households vulnerable.

Despite fiscal challenges, the present administration doubled the support to Rs 20,000, reinforcing its commitment to welfare and social security for weaker sections. The increase in both the number of beneficiaries and the quantum of aid reflects the government’s intent to stand firmly by the fishing community.

The government has also ensured timely compensation to the families of fishermen who lost their lives at sea. In 2024–25, 63 claims amounting to Rs 3.15 crore were settled, followed by 113 pending claims worth Rs 5.65 crore in 2025-26.