Andhra eyes Rs 10 lakh crore investment in clean energy: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said that Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a trusted long-term partner in the emerging global nuclear economy, as rising AI-driven electricity demand and industrial decarbonisation reshape global energy strategies.

Speaking at the ‘U.S. Executive Nuclear Mission to India’ summit held in New Delhi, jointly organised by the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh sees significant opportunities across nuclear manufacturing, engineering ecosystems, industrial supply chains, advanced energy infrastructure, and next-generation clean technology partn erships.

The event brought together senior U.S. nuclear industry executives, policymakers, and strategic stakeholders. Nivedita Mehra, Managing Director of USISPF, welcomed delegates, while Maria Korsnick, President and CEO of NEI, participated in the summit.

“Global energy systems are entering a structural transition driven by AI compute growth, industrial electrification, energy security concerns, and decarbonisation commitments.

Andhra Pradesh intends to play a meaningful role in that transition,” Lokesh said.

Lokesh reiterated that AP’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy targets nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in investments across renewables, storage, green hydrogen, transmission infrastructure, manufacturing ecosystems, and grid modernisation. Lokesh said advanced nuclear technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and next-generation reactor systems are creating opportunities far beyond electricity generation, particularly in modular manufacturing, precision engineering, distributed supply chains, and industrial-scale deployment ecosystems.

Lokesh said AP is simultaneously building industrial corridors, electronics manufacturing clusters, renewable energy infrastructure, and large-scale digital infrastructure ecosystems.