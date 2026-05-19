Irrigation water schedule released for projects in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the 2026-27 Kharif season, the State government on Monday released the irrigation water schedule for major projects and directed officials to complete canal repair and desilting works before the end of May to ensure a timely water supply to farmers.

The schedule was finalised during a coordination meeting between the Agriculture and Irrigation departments chaired by Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu at the State Secretariat.

Senior officials of both departments participated in the review meeting.

As per the schedule released by the government, water has already been supplied to the Penna Delta ayacut from May 4. Water will be released to the Godavari Delta from June 1, GNSS ayacut from June 10 and Telugu Ganga Project ayacut from June 15.