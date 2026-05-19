Irrigation water schedule released for projects in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the 2026-27 Kharif season, the State government on Monday released the irrigation water schedule for major projects and directed officials to complete canal repair and desilting works before the end of May to ensure a timely water supply to farmers.
The schedule was finalised during a coordination meeting between the Agriculture and Irrigation departments chaired by Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu at the State Secretariat.
Senior officials of both departments participated in the review meeting.
As per the schedule released by the government, water has already been supplied to the Penna Delta ayacut from May 4. Water will be released to the Godavari Delta from June 1, GNSS ayacut from June 10 and Telugu Ganga Project ayacut from June 15.
Krishna Delta and Thotapalli ayacuts will receive water from July 1, while ayacuts under KC Canal, SRBC, Telugu Ganga, Tadipudi and Pushkara projects will receive water from July 15. Irrigation Special Chief Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar and senior officials attended the meeting.
Directing officials to ensure smooth management of the Kharif season, Atchannaidu said all departments should work in coordination so that farmers do not face any inconvenience during cultivation. Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu directed irrigation officials to expedite ongoing canal restoration works, including desilting, weed removal and emergency repairs, being undertaken for `397 crore across the State.
Reviewing reservoir storage levels, Nimmala Ramanaidu said the State had supplied 888 TMCs of water to irrigate 99.35 lakh acres during the 2025-26 Kharif season, while 153 TMCs of water was supplied to 23.67 lakh acres during the Rabiseason.
He stated that 461 TMCs of water were currently available in major and medium reservoirs across the State for irrigation purposes.