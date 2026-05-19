Jumbo herd sparks panic in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Wild elephant movement triggered panic in parts of Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Sunday night as herds strayed onto roads and agricultural fields in search of food and water amid severe summer conditions in forest areas.

Traffic on the Bhakarapeta ghat road in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district came to a standstill for nearly an hour late at night after a herd of elephants occupied the roadway.

Motorists stopped their vehicles as the animals remained on the road, leading to jam stretching about one kilometre on both sides of ghat section.

After being alerted by local leaders, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani informed senior forest officials and asked them to intensify night patrolling on the ghat road to ensure commuter safety over the next few days.

He directed police officials to divert ambulances via alternate routes to avoid inconvenience to patients. Forest and police personnel later managed to drive the herd into a forest area and restore movement.

Meanwhile, separate incidents of elephant intrusion into agricultural fields were reported from Kalluru in Pulicherla mandal and Naninyala village in Ramakuppam mandal of Chittoor district on the same night.

In Kalluru, a lone elephant reportedly damaged more than 10 acres of crops, including paddy and mango plantations. Forest officials said elephant herds were also moving around villages near Narayanapuram Thanda along the AP-Tamil Nadu border in search of food and water. Two tuskers reportedly damaged crops while crossing between forests in the two States.

District Forest Officers (DFOs) of Tirupati and Chittoor forest divisions deployed additional forest staff and trackers to monitor elephant movement and drive animals back into the forest areas.