Low prices, high rejections big worry for tobacco ryots in Andhra

ONGOLE: The tobacco growers of both Southern regions, SBS and SLS, have been worried about the low prices and high rejections of tobacco bales brought to the auction platforms offered by tobacco exporters and buyers in the ongoing tobacco auctions at all 11 auction platforms.

In this regard, the Joint Tobacco Farmers Association conducted a meeting at Ongole NG Ranga Bhavan on Monday.

The meeting unanimously passed resolutions to build pressure on the Tobacco Board as well as on public leaders of the State.

The tobacco farmers are going to take up a massive dharna at the Tobacco Board Corporate Office on June 1, and the representatives of the farmers will meet the Tobacco Board authorities under the name “Rayabaram” to get an amicable solution to the low price crisis.

As a preparatory measure for the June 1 “Rayabaram” programme, the tobacco farmers will stage protest demonstrations at all tobacco auction platforms on May 25. According to official information, the Tobacco Board accorded permission for around 88.88 million kilograms of tobacco yield for the 2025-2026 crop season. Now, the Board authorities are expecting around 147 million kgs of production.