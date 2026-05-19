Pawan Kalyan orders public dashboard to track road works, pushes expansion of Green Shop initiative

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday directed officials to introduce a public dashboard for monitoring road works and development activities undertaken by the Panchayat Raj Department to ensure greater transparency and accountability.

Reviewing the functioning of the Panchayat Raj and Panchayat Raj Engineering departments at his camp office, he said people should have access to real-time information on road construction progress, development works and road conditions across the State.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Panchayat Raj Department had implemented transparent online tax collection through the Swarna Panchayat portal during the 2025-26 financial year and stressed the need to further strengthen revenue generation in gram panchayats.

Pawan Kalyan also reviewed solid waste management initiatives and said the “Swachh Rath” programme was receiving a good response from the public.

Under the initiative, people voluntarily hand over dry waste and collect essential commodities in return.

He directed officials to expand the “Green Shop” concept, currently being implemented on a pilot basis in Tirupati district, across APh and create wider public awareness on waste management and cleanliness.

Officials informed the Deputy Chief Minister that about 18.86 lakh kg of waste was collected through Swachh Rath vehicles in April and the estimated value of the collected waste was around Rs 3 crore .Emphasising quality in infrastructure works, Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to complete all road projects within fixed timelines and conduct regular field inspections to maintain standards.