Royal Enfield to invest Rs 2,500 crore in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: While assured complete support from the State government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wanted the management to ensure the proposed Royal Enfield manufacturing project near Tirupati is executed at a fast pace. Naidu wanted the facility to be completed and begin production within 18 months.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan and other company representatives met the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat and discussed the company’s plans for establishing a major motorcycle manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh.

They informed the Chief Minister that it would invest `2,500 crore in setting up the plant at Rallakuppam and Vanalluru villages in Satyavedu mandal of Tirupati district. The proposed facility will include an advanced manufacturing unit, a testing track, a research and development centre, and a vendor park ecosystem.

Royal Enfield CEO and the company representatives saidthat the plant is expected to produce up to nine lakh motorcycles annually and create employment opportunities for nearly 15,000 people, both directly and indirectly.