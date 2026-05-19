Speed, transparency are key factors for governance: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with nearly 40,000 government employees, district collectors and field-level staff, stressing the need for speed, transparency and accountability in governance.

The interaction was conducted from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre at the State Secretariat on Monday where the Chief Minister reviewed delivery of public services, grievance redressal mechanisms and implementation of welfare and development programmes.

Naidu said AP’s governance model was receiving national attention following the rapid clearance and launch of the AMCA project.

He said the government’s ‘speed of governance’ should become a brand for the State administration.

The CM appreciated the performance of officials and announced that Nellore, East Godavari and Palnadu districts emerged as the top three districts in citizen satisfaction and service delivery.

A Housing Department employee from Kakinada district directly shared suggestions on housing construction policies with the CM, who praised the recommendations and assured that they would be considered.