Top-grade PHCs in Andhra rise with quality services

VIJAYAWADA: The functioning of government Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Andhra Pradesh has shown significant progress in recent months, with more facilities moving into higher performance categories.

According to the latest review, the number of PHCs rated in the top ‘A’ category has risen sharply from 107 in October 2025 to 312 in March 2026, while ‘B’ category centres increased from 354 to 455 during the same period. Overall, 306 centres have improved their performance, while the number of PHCs in lower categories ‘C,’ ‘D’ and ‘E’ has declined.

Director of Public Health Dr Padmavati submitted the detailed report to Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, highlighting that rural PHCs are increasingly delivering quality services in outpatient care, inpatient day-care, laboratory testing, maternity services, and other essential procedures.

The assessment was based on data recorded in the Health Management Information System (HMIS), which tracks monthly performance of all 1,144 PHCs in the State.

Under the evaluation framework, PHCs are awarded marks for key indicators: outpatient visits, inpatient admissions, lab tests, deliveries, and other services. Benchmarks include 1,500 OP cases per month, 100 IP cases, 3,000 lab tests, and at least 10 deliveries.

The report notes that several PHCs have consistently excelled. Kurabalakota PHC in Annamayya district achieved “A” grade every month from October to March. In East Godavari, Brahmanagudem, Chagallu, and Nallajerla PHCs secured “A” grade six times in succession.