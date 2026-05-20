AP Endowments Department plans eco-friendly measures, expanded online services in temples

VIJAYAWADA: The Endowments Department has decided to expand online services in temples and implement eco-friendly measures, including a ‘Zero Waste Disposal Policy’, across major shrines in the State to improve devotee facilities and promote sustainable temple management.

At a high-level review meeting held with Executive Officers of 22 major temples at the Endowments Department headquarters in Gollapudi on Tuesday, Endowments Department Ex-Officio Secretary Dr M Hari Jawahar Lal directed officials to ensure there was no compromise in providing facilities to devotees. He instructed temple authorities to strengthen online services for faster and easier access to darshan, sevas and other facilities, besides introducing new Arjitha Sevas in tune with changing times.

Reviewing temple administration and development activities, Endowments Department Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan said temples should become institutions that support society rather than burden it. As part of the Swachh Andhra initiative, he instructed officials to strictly implement a ‘Zero Waste Disposal Policy’ and avoid sending temple waste to dumping yards.