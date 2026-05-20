AP govt rolls out energy, EV mobility reforms

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards building cleaner and energy-efficient cities, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has unveiled a twin set of reforms — a Statewide Energy Conservation Drive across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and PPP-based proposals for EV charging and shared e-mobility services.

These measures form part of the Action Plan on Resource Conservation and Self-Reliance, approved by the Council of Ministers on May 14, 2026.

Under the first order, ULBs have been directed to implement energy-saving measures across street lighting, municipal buildings, water supply and sewerage pumping stations, vehicle fleets, rooftop solar, and non-motorised transport.

A Statewide Energy Audit will be commissioned to set up identify inefficiencies, and recommend corrective steps. Municipal Corporations and Selection Grade Municipalities will be covered first, followed by other towns.

Street lighting optimisation has been prioritised, with instructions to eliminate day-burning lights, convert remaining non-LED fittings, dim lights during low-traffic hours, and restrict decorative illumination. Municipal offices and public buildings must adopt practices such as switching off non-essential lighting after work, maintaining AC at 24°C, and limiting ornamental lighting in parks. A Nodal Officer will monitor monthly savings.

The Department has directed preparation of a rooftop solar deployment plan for eligible municipal and UDA buildings, examining financing models and net-metering arrangements. Water supply and sewerage infrastructure will be streamlined by shifting pumping to off-peak hours, testing old pump sets, and eliminating tank overflows. Municipal vehicle fleets must keep daily fuel logs, optimise routes, and prepare for phased replacement of diesel vehicles with EVs.