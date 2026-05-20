AP govt rolls out energy, EV mobility reforms

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step towards building cleaner and energy-efficient cities, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has unveiled a twin set of reforms — a Statewide Energy Conservation Drive across Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and PPP-based proposals for EV charging and shared e-mobility services.
These measures form part of the Action Plan on Resource Conservation and Self-Reliance, approved by the Council of Ministers on May 14, 2026.
Under the first order, ULBs have been directed to implement energy-saving measures across street lighting, municipal buildings, water supply and sewerage pumping stations, vehicle fleets, rooftop solar, and non-motorised transport.
A Statewide Energy Audit will be commissioned to set up identify inefficiencies, and recommend corrective steps. Municipal Corporations and Selection Grade Municipalities will be covered first, followed by other towns.
Street lighting optimisation has been prioritised, with instructions to eliminate day-burning lights, convert remaining non-LED fittings, dim lights during low-traffic hours, and restrict decorative illumination. Municipal offices and public buildings must adopt practices such as switching off non-essential lighting after work, maintaining AC at 24°C, and limiting ornamental lighting in parks. A Nodal Officer will monitor monthly savings.
The Department has directed preparation of a rooftop solar deployment plan for eligible municipal and UDA buildings, examining financing models and net-metering arrangements. Water supply and sewerage infrastructure will be streamlined by shifting pumping to off-peak hours, testing old pump sets, and eliminating tank overflows. Municipal vehicle fleets must keep daily fuel logs, optimise routes, and prepare for phased replacement of diesel vehicles with EVs.
Alongside, the government is promoting cleaner urban transport. Cycle track proposals have been sought for Tirupati, Vijayawada and Vizag, covering dedicated lanes, shared corridors, and parking at transits.
In a separate order, the Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) has been tasked with preparing two proposals: one for PPP-mode EV charging stations across ULBs, and another for shared e-scooter and e-bike services in five Model E-Mobility Cities — Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Nellore and Tirupati. The EV charging plan builds on the Andhra Pradesh Sustainable Electric Mobility Policy 4.0, which earmarks Rs 50 crore per city and targets one charging station per 3x3 km grid. Municipal assets such as parking lots and civic centres will support a shared micro-mobility project under a public-private model. The proposal includes licensing, fleet caps, docking zones, and real-time data sharing, with docking points planned at transit, commercial and tourism hubs.
MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana said the reforms reflect the government’s commitment to modern, green and citizen-oriented cities, noting that every unit of electricity saved strengthens municipal finances. Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar stressed that the Department is moving from broad intentions to measurable outcomes, warning that inefficient pumping, streetlights and unnecessary vehicle movement will be treated as preventable public resource loss.