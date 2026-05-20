AP raises cotton, shrimp, tobacco issues with Union minister Piyush Goyal

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet MP and TDP Floor Leader in Lok Sabha Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, along with Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, met Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and discussed several key issues concerning Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture, exports, and industrial sectors.

During the meeting, representatives of the AP Textile Mills Association accompanied the delegation and highlighted the severe challenges presently being faced by the textile and spinning industry due to rising cotton prices and shortage of quality cotton in the domestic market (280 words).

Key concerns discussed included the temporary withdrawal of the existing 11% import duty on cotton, temporary restriction on cotton exports till October 31, 2026 to ensure domestic availability and price stability, and prioritizing supply of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) stocks to manufacturers instead of traders.

The meeting also focused on the emerging challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh’s shrimp sector following recent tariff measures imposed by the United States. Concerns were raised regarding the impact on exporters, aqua farmers, hatcheries, processing units, and lakhs of livelihoods dependent on aquaculture in coastal Andhra Pradesh. The need for support measures and enhanced market access to safeguard India’s seafood exports was discussed.

Further, issues relating to the revised taxation structure on cigarettes and its impact on FCV tobacco farmers in Andhra Pradesh were brought to the attention of the Union Minister. The discussion emphasized the need for a balanced and practical approach to protect farmer incomes, stabilise procurement operations, and safeguard the livelihoods dependent on the tobacco economy.

Krishna Devarayalu stressed that AP plays a major role in India’s textile, seafood, and tobacco sectors, and timely policy support is essential to protect exports, MSMEs and farmers.