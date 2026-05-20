AP's Konaseema district set to implement plasma technology for garbage disposal

AMALAPURAM: BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has taken the initiative to provide an effective solution to the waste management problem in urban local bodies.

For the first time in the State, the district is set to implement the plasma technology for waste management on an experimental basis. Though this technology is already being implemented in nine cities, including Bhubaneswar, Mumbai and Hyderabad, District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala has taken the lead in introducing it as a pilot project in Andhra Pradesh.

Operating at a temperature of 1,000 to 1,200 degrees Celsius using electricity, the plasma technology machine burns all types of waste. It also processes chemical components, including hazardous materials such as glass, fibre, and electronic waste.

Under the plasma technology, 95% of waste is incinerated, leaving only 5% as ash.

Plasma Technology is one of the projects of MIRAI Clean Energy Solutions Private Limited. The machine operates in compliance with the Pollution Control Board norms. If the pilot project is successful, it can be replicated and urban local bodies need not spend huge amount on maintenance of dump yards.

Mahesh Kumar said, “This is the first project of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. If successful, the expansion of plasma technology will significantly simplify waste management in urban local bodies, and there will be no need to set up dump yards on vast tracts of land, incurring a huge expenditure.”

Amalapuram Municipal Commissioner V Nirmal Kumar noted that garbage disposal has become a complicated issue in the town.