Bharat Forge signs MoU with AP for India’s first private marine gas turbine unit

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing ambitions and Andhra Pradesh’s emerging aerospace corridor, Bharat Forge Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish the country’s first private-sector marine gas turbine facility in Visakhapatnam.
The agreement was signed by Guru Biswal, CEO - Aerospace, Bharat Forge Limited, and distinguished defence scientist Dr G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and senior government officials during the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Conclave held at Puttaparthi on May 15.
The proposed facility will come up within Andhra Pradesh’s rapidly expanding aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem and is expected to become a critical strategic asset for India’s naval self-reliance efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.
Located close to the Naval Dockyard and Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, the project will establish end-to-end Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) repair and overhaul capabilities in the private sector for the first time in India. The facility will support blade restoration, rotor balancing, combustor liner repairs, component manufacturing, advanced testing infrastructure, and round-the-clock operational support for the Indian Navy.
Industry observers view the project as a significant step toward reducing India’s long-standing dependence on overseas marine propulsion servicing and technology support.
The facility is also expected to catalyse the development of a broader naval and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in Visakhapatnam, including precision engineering, metallurgy, advanced materials, and defence-grade component manufacturing. Bharat Forge will additionally set up an R&D and testing hub to support future indigenous marine turbine development programmes.
The investment is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities while positioning Andhra Pradesh as a strategic hub in India’s defence and aerospace supply chain.
Speaking at the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the project would strengthen India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and help build a globally competitive aerospace and defence ecosystem. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described aerospace and defence as one of the core pillars of Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth strategy and reiterated the State’s commitment to creating world-class infrastructure and fast-track approvals for strategic manufacturing investments.
Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited, said the project marks a major milestone in India’s journey toward sovereign naval propulsion capabilities and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to supporting India’s defence modernisation efforts.
The announcement comes amid AP’s larger push to build integrated aerospace, electronics, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing clusters, with Visakhapatnam increasingly being positioned as a strategic industrial and technology gateway on India’s east coast.