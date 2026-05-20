Bharat Forge signs MoU with AP for India’s first private marine gas turbine unit

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to India’s defence manufacturing ambitions and Andhra Pradesh’s emerging aerospace corridor, Bharat Forge Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish the country’s first private-sector marine gas turbine facility in Visakhapatnam.

The agreement was signed by Guru Biswal, CEO - Aerospace, Bharat Forge Limited, and distinguished defence scientist Dr G Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and senior government officials during the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Conclave held at Puttaparthi on May 15.

The proposed facility will come up within Andhra Pradesh’s rapidly expanding aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem and is expected to become a critical strategic asset for India’s naval self-reliance efforts under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Located close to the Naval Dockyard and Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, the project will establish end-to-end Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) repair and overhaul capabilities in the private sector for the first time in India. The facility will support blade restoration, rotor balancing, combustor liner repairs, component manufacturing, advanced testing infrastructure, and round-the-clock operational support for the Indian Navy.

Industry observers view the project as a significant step toward reducing India’s long-standing dependence on overseas marine propulsion servicing and technology support.