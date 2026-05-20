Fuel price hike raises Kharif cultivation costs, deepens financial burden on AP ryots

VIJAYAWADA: Rising petrol and diesel prices are set to hit the farming community hard across the State at a crucial time when cultivators are preparing for the Kharif season and intensifying operations related to agriculture.

Farmers allege that the recent hike of around Rs 4 per litre (including Tuesday hike of 90 paisa) in petrol and diesel prices, with diesel prices crossing the Rs 100 mark, has placed an additional financial burden on them even before the sowing season begins.

At present, farmers are engaged in land preparation works such as levelling, ploughing and tillage to make fields suitable for cultivation. Most of these operations are carried out using tractors and diesel-powered agricultural machinery. Farmers said fields are generally ploughed and levelled two to three times under the broadcasting method before sowing starts.

Earlier, tractor owners used to charge around Rs 800 per acre for a single round of ploughing or tillage work. However, following the latest increase in diesel prices, the charges have reportedly gone up to nearly Rs 1,000 per acre for every round of operation.

Farmers pointed out that this alone would increase cultivation expenditure by Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per acre during the initial farming stage.

The burden is even higher in the traditional paddy cultivation method involving seedling transplantation. In this method, fields require four to five rounds of wet tillage and puddling operations before transplantation can be taken up.