INTERVIEW | SIR aims at transparent, clean voter rolls in AP: CEO Yadav

As Andhra Pradesh begins its first Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 24 years, the Election Commission has launched a massive exercise focused on door-to-door verification, removal of illegal entries and voter list transparency. Amid growing political scrutiny, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav speaks to S Guru Srikanth and S Viswanath of The New Indian Express on the roadmap and challenges ahead.

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Are all BLOs, BLO Supervisors, AEROs, EROs and DEOs in place without vacancies?

We have ensured that there are absolutely no vacancies across those administrative positions. Regarding training, the first round conducted by the CEO office down to the grassroots level is already complete. A second round is about to commence, where District Collectors will train personnel at the district level down to the BLOs. Concurrently, consultation meetings are scheduled across multiple tiers. We will first conclude constituency-level meetings under Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) with local political party representatives. This will be followed by district-level meetings chaired by the Collectors.

Does ERO refer to the constituency-level officer?

Yes, each constituency has an Electoral Registration Officer, usually of RDO or ACP rank. After constituency and district-level meetings, a state-level meeting under the CEO is scheduled on May 26, with notices already sent to political parties. Parties have also been asked to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) for every booth. Collectors have been directed to train BLAs through EROs to ensure they clearly understand the SIR process and its implementation.