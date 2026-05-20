Intrusion of fishing boats into coastal waters of AP will not be tolerated: CM Naidu

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that his government will not compromise on protecting the livelihood and rights of fishermen, asserting that intrusion of neighbouring States’ boats into AP’s waters will not be tolerated.

Participating in the Matsyakarula Sevalo programme at Kavali on Tuesday, he said, “We will not allow anyone to intrude into our coastal waters. There is no question of fear or compromise when it comes to the livelihood of our fishermen. The moment an unauthorised boat enters Andhra waters, an alert message reaches the Collector and the administration immediately becomes vigilant.”

Highlighting the welfare schemes, he said fishermen are being provided Rs 20,000 financial assistance during the fishing ban period. The State government has deposited Rs 262 crore into the bank accounts of 1,30,796 fishermen families this year, compared to Rs 243 crore provided to 1,21,433 families last year.

Andhra Pradesh accounts for nearly 80% of the country’s shrimp exports, the Chief Minister said, stressing the importance of strengthening the fisheries sector. Fisheries remains one of the largest livelihood provider in the State after agriculture and construction, he said.

Encouraging diversification, Naidu urged fishermen families, especially women, to take up seaweed cultivation. Seaweed farming could generate substantial income and improve living standards of people in coastal villages.

“When men go for fishing, women can cultivate seaweed and earn additional income,” the Chief Minister said.

Naidu highlighted that the government has taken up construction of nine fishing harbours and eight fish landing centres at a cost of Rs 3,256 crore to strengthen marine infrastructure across the State.