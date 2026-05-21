300 workers of Nellore rescued from bonded labour in Telangana

NELLORE: More than 300 migrant labourers from Nellore district returned home on Wednesday after being freed from alleged bonded labour at brick kilns in Nizamabad district, Telangana.

The large-scale rescue was coordinated by district authorities in Telangana, led by Principal District Judge Bharath Laxmi, following a complaint to the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) by an escaped worker from Nellore.

Families, including women, children, and elderly persons, were rescued from four kilns in Siddapur village, Nandipet mandal. Many had migrated from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu after being promised wages and advances.

Preliminary testimonies revealed workers faced debt bondage, restricted movement, denial of wages, intimidation, and physical abuse. Survivors said they were forced to work long hours daily and confined to the kiln premises for months or even years. Officials reported that several women and children were visibly malnourished, living in cramped tarpaulin shelters under extreme heat.

Children were allegedly engaged in brick-loading instead of attending school. One worker, Thupakula Babu of Nellore, lodged the complaint that triggered the operation, alleging illegal confinement and exploitation of multiple families.

Survivors said kiln operators issued grocery vouchers worth Rs 200-Rs 400 weekly. Many were forced to sign blank bond papers and threatened with violence if they tried to leave.