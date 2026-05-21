855 acres allotted to Reliance Data Centre in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the allotment of nearly 855 acres of land to Reliance Industries Ltd for the development of a giga-scale AI Data Centre (AIDC) and Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Vizianagaram district.

The project, carrying a proposed cumulative investment of Rs 1,08,010 crore, marks one of the largest AI and data centre investments announced in India so far and significantly strengthens Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to emerge as the country’s leading AI and digital infrastructure hub.

Under G.O. Ms No. 30 issued by the IT, Electronics & Communications Department on May 20, 2026, the state approved the allotment of 854.97 acres across Polipalli, Bhogapuram West and Bhogapuram East villages in Vizianagaram district for the project. The proposal also includes a dedicated Cable Landing Station, a critical component that would directly connect Andhra Pradesh to global internet and data traffic networks.

The state government has extended a customised package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to Reliance under the Andhra Pradesh Data Centre Policy 4.0 (2024-29), which was designed to attract advanced AI-enabled data centre projects.

The government has also directed APTRANSCO to facilitate grid infrastructure development for the campus, while APIC has been asked to explore joint ownership models for a desalination plant to support the project’s long-term water requirements.

The Reliance project adds fresh momentum to Andhra Pradesh’s fast-expanding AI and data centre ecosystem.