ADC chief orders speedy completion of CIP works

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has directed officials to expedite Capital Investment and Infrastructure Projects (CIP) in line with the growing population of the capital city.

ADC Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi instructed that within the next four months, CIP works must achieve cent percent targets to transform capital villages into smart villages. On Wednesday, she inspected development works in Abbarajupalem, Thulluru, Nelapadu, Shakamuru, Ainavolu, and Neekkallu villages.

During the visit, she interacted with local residents and village elders to gather feedback on development priorities. She reiterated that the State Government’s vision is to build Amaravati as a smart capital city with infrastructure.

Lakshmi Parthasarathi emphasized that CIP works are being designed to meet the essential needs of capital village residents, including basic infrastructure.

She directed Chief Engineer Ch Dhanunjaya to ensure quality standards and timely completion of projects. She instructed officials to complete drinking water bore projects across 26 villages.

The ADC chief stressed that all works must adhere to prescribed standards and be executed within the timeframe, underscoring the government’s commitment to making Amaravati a model smart capital.