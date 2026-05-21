Andhra earns national recognition for Swachh Bharat initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has earned special recognition in the implementation of Swachh Bharat 2.0, with its innovative urban sanitation and waste management practices showcased at a national conference in New Delhi.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana represented the State, detailing key initiatives that have transformed Swachh Bharat from a government programme into a people’s movement.

He explained that extensive awareness campaigns are being conducted across rural and urban areas to involve citizens directly in cleanliness drives.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s integrated approach to solid and liquid waste management, the Minister noted that the State has introduced door-to-door garbage collection, segregation at source, scientific treatment, and recycling processes. Advanced technologies are being deployed in urban areas to raise sanitation standards further.

Narayana emphasised the government’s commitment to making Andhra Pradesh a dumping yard-free State, with accelerated efforts to establish waste-to-energy plants. These facilities will convert waste into power, ensuring both environmental protection and energy generation.

He also pointed to the success of the monthly “Swarn Andhra – Swachh Andhra” campaign, held on the third Saturday, which has drawn strong participation from public representatives, officials, NGOs, youth, and women’s groups. The initiative has become a rallying point for collective action toward a cleaner AP.

The conference was attended by Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, municipal ministers from various States, senior officials, and urban development experts. From Andhra Pradesh, Municipal Administration Director Sampath Kumar and Swachh Andhra Corporation MD Anil Kumar Reddy joined the delegation.

Minister Narayana concluded by affirming that Andhra Pradesh will continue to pursue innovative programmes and community-driven initiatives to strengthen the cleanliness movement and achieve the goals of Swachh Bharat 2.0.