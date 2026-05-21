Andhra to launch mega energy efficiency program for MSMEs

VIJAYAWADA: AP is poised to launch one of India’s largest Energy and Water Efficiency Programmes for MSMEs, aimed at transforming the State’s industrial ecosystem through global technologies, sustainable manufacturing, and resource-efficient operations.

Partnering with the Union Government via Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power, the initiative is expected to serve as a national model by enhancing competitiveness, reducing costs, generating green jobs, and strengthening sustainability.

The programme aligns with the RAMP scheme and the State’s MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy, and will be launched at the MSME Growth Conclave on May 25 in Vijayawada, attended by the Chief Minister, Industries Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, and senior officials.

The conclave will showcase new initiatives, partnerships, and facilitation services, with Industries Secretary N Yuva Raj urging widespread awareness among MSMEs.

‘Under the programme, energy and water audits will be conducted across 15 MSME clusters, benefiting over 1,000 enterprises. Cluster mapping, diagnostic studies, and Energy Intensity Indicators will benchmark consumption and identify high-energy-intensive units.