Andhra to launch mega energy efficiency program for MSMEs

VIJAYAWADA: AP is poised to launch one of India’s largest Energy and Water Efficiency Programmes for MSMEs, aimed at transforming the State’s industrial ecosystem through global technologies, sustainable manufacturing, and resource-efficient operations.
Partnering with the Union Government via Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power, the initiative is expected to serve as a national model by enhancing competitiveness, reducing costs, generating green jobs, and strengthening sustainability.
The programme aligns with the RAMP scheme and the State’s MSME & Entrepreneur Development Policy, and will be launched at the MSME Growth Conclave on May 25 in Vijayawada, attended by the Chief Minister, Industries Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, and senior officials.
The conclave will showcase new initiatives, partnerships, and facilitation services, with Industries Secretary N Yuva Raj urging widespread awareness among MSMEs.
‘Under the programme, energy and water audits will be conducted across 15 MSME clusters, benefiting over 1,000 enterprises. Cluster mapping, diagnostic studies, and Energy Intensity Indicators will benchmark consumption and identify high-energy-intensive units.
AP hosts 21 lakh MSMEs, contributing significantly to employment and GSDP. The manufacturing segment accounts for 24% of the sector, with five lakh units in agro-based, textile, food processing, and dairy industries. Notably, 45% of enterprises are led by women entrepreneurs, reflecting inclusiveness.
The MSME credit ecosystem has expanded, with institutional credit crossing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in FY 2025–26. Under PMEGP, 6,193 enterprises were established, generating 68,123 jobs, while the AP-CMEP scheme targets 3,500 MSMEs with Rs 300 crore support. The PM Vishwakarma scheme disbursed 25,068 loans worth Rs 179 crore, and 175 MSME Parks have allotted land to 700 units with Rs 1,000 crore investments and 21,795 job potential.
Cluster infrastructure is being strengthened through the AP-CDP, with a Rs 200 crore outlay to develop 45 clusters by 2030, benefiting 1,600 MSMEs and creating 7,000 jobs.