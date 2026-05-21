CRDA promises priority resolution of issues of Amaravati villages

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has assured that issues in the Amaravati capital villages will be resolved on a priority basis.

Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju, along with Additional Commissioner A Bhargava Teja, attended a gram sabha at Venkatapalem to discuss land pooling and infrastructure development.

The Commissioner explained that land pooling (LPS) is being undertaken for roads, zones, and other capital projects. While some farmers have not yet come forward, he clarified that even those listed in acquisition notifications can still participate within timeframe.

He emphasised that regular meetings with villagers will be held, and circulation road patterns are being prepared to improve connectivity.

On local concerns, he assured resolution of village boundary issues in coordination with the Guntur Joint Collector, and announced the formation of special engineering teams to oversee infrastructure and LPS works in each village.

Night patrolling units will also be introduced to strengthen law and order. Quality checks for capital infrastructure will be conducted by experts from IIT Madras.

Villagers raised the issue of toll charges on the Vijayawada western bypass road near Venkatapalem. The Commissioner said discussions are underway with NHAI officials to resolve the matter. He urged farmers to cooperate with APCRDA in ongoing development works and advised those allotted returnable plots to complete registrations at competent authority offices.