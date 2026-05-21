Eight arrested for attack on pastor Abhinaya in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Alluri Sitharama Raju District police have arrested eight persons in connection with the attack on Bharosa Party president and pastor Abhinaya Darshan at Neeruthotapalem village in GK Veedhi Mandal, describing it as a pre-planned conspiracy.

Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar said the accused mobilised locals from Dumbriguda and nearby areas through inducements and monetary transactions.

Four men — Thangula Vasanth Kumar, Kumada Premkumar, Thangula Satyaraju, and Kindangi Indra Kumar — physically assaulted Darshan as part of the plan.

Police revealed that the incident was recorded and circulated on social media to create fear, disturb communal harmony, and spread unrest.

Investigators linked the conspiracy to Darshan himself, along with Billa Kiran alias Kiran George, K Benhar, and Bhanu Prasad, noting coordinated mobilisation from Dumbriguda and other villages.

They further connected the case to political activities of the Bharosa Party, founded by Darshan on March 26, 2026 in Kakinada during the first death anniversary of Pastor Praveen Pagadala.

The party has since engaged in campaigns, meetings with pastors, and outreach to minority and Christian communities in agency areas.