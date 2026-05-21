Fake liquor scam worth Rs 9 crore in Andhra: SIT chargesheet

VIJAYAWADA: The special investigation team (SIT) which is probing the alleged liquor adulteration case, has filed its preliminary investigation report and chargesheet with the Vijayawada court.
The probing agency reportedly presented all the details and role of the accused in the case including the roles of prime accused Addepalli Janardhan Rao, former Minister Jogi Ramesh and 20 others.
In the chargesheet, the agency made allegations of organised spurious liquor operations, political protection, interstate smuggling and excise fraud allegedly involving YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu.
The investigation described the entire scam as a structured interstate criminal syndicate spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with clearly defined roles for procurement, blending, bottling, packaging, transportation and sale of counterfeit liquor at liquor shops across the State.
The investigation agency also informed the court that Jogi Ramesh and Jogi Ramu provided political patronage, administrative cover and operational protection to the illegal network, enabling manufacturing and circulation of Non-Duty-Paid Liquor (NDPL) and counterfeit liquor.
“The accused allegedly received regular kickbacks ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh every 2-3 months in exchange for political protection and non-interference from authorities,” according to the chargesheet.
The investigation also highlights the central role allegedly played by main accused Addepalli Janardhana Rao (A1) and his brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao (A2) in fake liquor network. Investigators allege that the Addepalli brothers coordinated procurement of spirit, counterfeit labels, packaging materials and interstate transport operations while running illegal manufacturing units.
“Counterfeit labels of popular brands including Old Admiral, Kerala Malt, Andhra Gold, Royal Lancer and Classic Blue were allegedly used to market fake liquor as genuine APSBCL stock. Illegal manufacturing units were reportedly operated simultaneously from ANR Bar in Ibrahimpatnam and Old RK Dhaba in Mulakalacheruvu,” chargesheet read.
The probe observed that E-7 Bar partners in Telangana were allegedly threatened with dire consequences for questioning diversion of liquor stock into fake liquor operations.
Officials identified cash deposits exceeding Rs 1 crore into Swarna Developers accounts linked to Jogi Ramesh between 2021-2024, along with over Rs 45 lakh in direct transfers and hand-to-hand cash deliveries allegedly made to the Jogi network.
The SIT investigation alleged that after the 2024 elections, the Mulakalacheruvu fake liquor episode was planned to create a scandal and discredit the coalition government. Investigators claimed former minister Jogi Ramesh assured political protection, promised Rs 3 crore compensation to the main accused’s family and shared advance information on excise raids.
The probe estimated that organised NDPL and fake liquor operations caused a tentative loss of around Rs 9 crore to the State exchequer via excise duty evasion, forged documents, illegal transport and unauthorised manufacturing units.