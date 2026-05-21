Fake liquor scam worth Rs 9 crore in Andhra: SIT chargesheet

VIJAYAWADA: The special investigation team (SIT) which is probing the alleged liquor adulteration case, has filed its preliminary investigation report and chargesheet with the Vijayawada court.

The probing agency reportedly presented all the details and role of the accused in the case including the roles of prime accused Addepalli Janardhan Rao, former Minister Jogi Ramesh and 20 others.

In the chargesheet, the agency made allegations of organised spurious liquor operations, political protection, interstate smuggling and excise fraud allegedly involving YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother Jogi Ramu.

The investigation described the entire scam as a structured interstate criminal syndicate spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, with clearly defined roles for procurement, blending, bottling, packaging, transportation and sale of counterfeit liquor at liquor shops across the State.

The investigation agency also informed the court that Jogi Ramesh and Jogi Ramu provided political patronage, administrative cover and operational protection to the illegal network, enabling manufacturing and circulation of Non-Duty-Paid Liquor (NDPL) and counterfeit liquor.

“The accused allegedly received regular kickbacks ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh every 2-3 months in exchange for political protection and non-interference from authorities,” according to the chargesheet.

The investigation also highlights the central role allegedly played by main accused Addepalli Janardhana Rao (A1) and his brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao (A2) in fake liquor network. Investigators allege that the Addepalli brothers coordinated procurement of spirit, counterfeit labels, packaging materials and interstate transport operations while running illegal manufacturing units.