Gurudev successfully carried India’s spiritual heritage across world: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that without spirituality, society cannot achieve holistic progress. He said economic growth, technology and infrastructure are important, but lasting development must also strengthen human values, emotional well-being, and inner peace.
Participating in the celebrations of 45th anniversary of the Art of Living and 70th birthday of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Chief Minister described Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji as “a global humanitarian, messenger of peace and a living bridge between the timeless wisdom of Bharat and a modern world searching for harmony.
He stated that very few spiritual leaders in modern history have earned the trust and goodwill of both ordinary people and global institutions the way Gurudev has. He noted that Gurudev had made ancient Indian wisdom relevant in the modern world and had successfully carried India’s spiritual heritage across continents.
Earlier the Chief Minister was accorded a traditional welcome at the ashram and later toured key institutions within the campus including the Gurukul Heritage School, Gaushala, Panchakarma and Ayurveda facilities.
He also attended the global Satsang event, which was telecast live to more than 110 countries.
The Chief Minister said that in a rapidly changing world shaped by technology and Artificial Intelligence, spirituality is no longer a luxury but a necessity.
“The world has more information than ever before, but less peace. More connectivity, but less human connection,” he said.
He added that while technology can improve lives, only spirituality can create balance, inner peace and emotional wellbeing.
Recalling his long association with Gurudev, Chandrababu Naidu said his association with Guruji goes back nearly three decades.
He recalled that around 30 years ago, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officers had participated in Art of Living programmes and spiritual training sessions guided by Gurudev. The Chief Minister noted that these sessions delivered very positive results by helping participants improve emotional balance.