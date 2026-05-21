Gurudev successfully carried India’s spiritual heritage across world: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that without spirituality, society cannot achieve holistic progress. He said economic growth, technology and infrastructure are important, but lasting development must also strengthen human values, emotional well-being, and inner peace.

Participating in the celebrations of 45th anniversary of the Art of Living and 70th birthday of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Chief Minister described Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji as “a global humanitarian, messenger of peace and a living bridge between the timeless wisdom of Bharat and a modern world searching for harmony.

He stated that very few spiritual leaders in modern history have earned the trust and goodwill of both ordinary people and global institutions the way Gurudev has. He noted that Gurudev had made ancient Indian wisdom relevant in the modern world and had successfully carried India’s spiritual heritage across continents.