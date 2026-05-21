‘Holiday in Andhra’ launched to attract more tourists

VIJAYAWADA: The State Government on Wednesday launched the “Holiday in Andhra Pradesh” Campaign, a flagship initiative to position the State as a premier tourism destination while strengthening local economies and showcasing its rich cultural and natural diversity.

Tourism & Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh, along with Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain IAS, senior officials, and industry stakeholders, formally unveiled the campaign poster at the Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, Durgesh said the tourism must be developed with collective effort, urging stakeholders to look beyond individual profit and contribute to the State’s growth.

Durgesh announced that the campaign will run for one year, supported by a comprehensive action plan shaped by stakeholder inputs.

Suggestions are being invited via email to ensure inclusive participation. Key action points include developing airport-to-airport packages, revisiting tariffs to attract more tourists, leveraging CSR initiatives for infrastructure upgrades, and mobilising the global Telugu diaspora to act as ambassadors for Andhra Pradesh tourism. The campaign also aims to tap into emerging segments such as culinary tourism. The tourism minister has announced that AP will soon receive the Tourism Promotion City Award on June 4.