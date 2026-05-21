HRF demands halt to proposed Google data centre works in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded an immediate halt to all ongoing site activities related to the proposed Google’s Vizag Hyperscale Data Center project at Adavivaram and Mudasarlova villages in Visakhapatnam Rural mandal, citing environmental and legal concerns.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, HRF alleged that site-clearing, land levelling and road-laying activities were being carried out even before obtaining mandatory Environmental Clearance (EC).

An HRF team that visited the site on May 18 observed tree felling and alteration of the landscape in the Kailasgiri forest stretch, which forms part of the Simhachalam hill range.

The proposed 160-acre project, promoted by the Google-Raiden-Adani consortium, is located close to the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary and its Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

HRF objected to the State Forest Department granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the project, stating that the area is ecologically sensitive and rich in biodiversity.

According to HRF, the project is being processed before the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) as a Category B2 project, though it falls within 10 km of a protected area and should therefore be treated as a Category A project under the EIA Notification, 2006.

It argued that the proposal must undergo appraisal by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), along with a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and public hearing.

HRF also raised concerns over the project’s proximity to the Mudasarlova reservoir, an important drinking water source for Visakhapatnam, stating that large-scale construction activity could affect the catchment area and pose long-term environmental risks.

The organisation urged the MoEF&CC to intervene and stop the ongoing activities until all statutory clearances and public consultations are completed.