Implement ‘green belt’ rules strictly: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests, Environment & Science and Technology Pawan Kalyan has stressed that while industries are vital for national progress, public health and environmental protection are equally important.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials of the Pollution Control Board at his Mangalagiri camp office, he directed strict enforcement of rules on green belt maintenance, noise pollution control, and adherence to Supreme Court guidelines.

He highlighted complaints of mining blasts near residential areas causing health hazards and property damage, urging compliance with National Green Tribunal standards. Pawan Kalyan insisted that inspections must involve affected residents to ensure transparency and justice.

He warned that no exemptions would be allowed, even for religious institutions, in following prescribed noise limits across industrial, commercial, residential, and sensitive zones.

The Deputy CM also flagged violations by certain “white category” industries in Nellore, accused of releasing foul odours and chemical waste despite claiming to be non-polluting. He called for technological solutions to curb emissions.

Expressing concern over severe pollution in the Gosthani river, where Biological Oxygen Demand levels were found five times above permissible limits, he directed officials to use drones and video evidence to hold industries accountable.

Pawan Kalyan urged effective use of Rs 400 crore allocated under the National Clean Air Programme, to reduce particulate pollution by 40 percent.