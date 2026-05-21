NTR district police holds workshop on cyber fraud prevention

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhara Babu held a one-day workshop for bank officials on measures to be taken to control online frauds and digital arrests, and other cybercrimes in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

During the workshop, representatives of ICICI Bank Limited’s Financial Crime Prevention Group and cybercrime police attended and discussed the emerging trends in cybercrime and ensured the safety of bank customers.

Addressing the gathering, the CP said cyber criminals were adopting sophisticated methods to commit banking fraud in tune with changing technology. He stressed the need for close coordination between police and bank officials to effectively curb financial crimes and protect the public.

The workshop focused on emerging cyber frauds, including “Digital Arrest” scams, fake investment applications, loan app harassment cases and misuse of current accounts. Officials also discussed modern investigation techniques, including the use of technology to identify accused persons, freeze fraudulent transactions quickly and adopt legal strategies during investigations.

The CP wanted the public not to panic or trust unknown persons making WhatsApp or video calls in the name of “Digital Arrests,” clarifying that no government agency demands money through such methods. He urged victims of cyber or banking fraud to immediately contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930, stating that reporting within “Golden Hour” increases the chances of recovering lost money.