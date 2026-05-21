Tribal hamlet vows to end child marriages in Kurnool

KURNOOL: At a time when child marriages in Kurnool district are drawing Statewide attention and concern, a remote tribal hamlet in Pattikonda mandal has emerged as a model for social reform. Villagers of JM Thanda unanimously passed a historic resolution on Wednesday pledging to completely eradicate child marriages from their village.

The special village meeting was conducted under the leadership of government school teacher M Kalyani Kumari (a shining teacher awardee) in the presence of Pathikonda Deputy MPDO Narasimhulu. Villagers collectively vowed that they would not conduct marriages for children below the legally permitted age and would immediately inform authorities through Child Help Line-1098 toll free number if anyone attempted to encourage or arrange child marriages.

The villagers declared that no child marriages, would be allowed in their community. Jana Vignana Vedika State convenor B Suresh has appreciated the rare collective decision.