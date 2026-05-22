Andhra govt exchanges 47 MoUs at construction skilling meet

VIJAYAWADA: The State government organised a National Workshop on Skilling in Construction Technologies on Thursday, bringing together Government officials, industry leaders, training partners, academia, and sector experts to deliberate on workforce readiness and advanced skilling requirements in the construction sector.

A total of 213 representatives, 92 industries participated in the workshop. Almost 47 MoUs were exchanged with industry and training partners to strengthen collaboration in skill development, including the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs), Training of Trainers (ToT), placement support, workforce training, and other industry-led initiatives across Andhra Pradesh.

Labour Minister, Vasamsetti Subash, attended the workshop along with Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW), V Mallikarjuna Rao (Babji). The Minister highlighted the Government’s commitment towards building a future-ready skilled workforce for the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Secretary, Human Resource Development Department, Kona Sasidhar, stated that the State government has created “Naipunyam” as a comprehensive platform to strengthen the State’s skilling ecosystem. He further informed that a detailed supply-demand mapping exercise is being undertaken across sectors and that a large-scale skill census is being completed to generate valuable insights on workforce availability, industry requirements, and future skilling needs.