AP Chambers signs MoU with South Korean body to strengthen trade, industrial cooperation

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CEPA India, representing Chungcheongnam-do Province of South Korea, at the AP Chambers office in Vijayawada on Thursday to strengthen trade and industrial cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and South Korea.

The signing ceremony was attended by office-bearers and senior officials from AP Chambers along with the Chief Representative and officials of CEPA India, New Delhi.

During the discussions, both sides explored opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade and industrial collaboration in sectors such as food processing, aquaculture, manufacturing, and allied industries.

It was agreed to facilitate B2B meetings, trade delegations, and business interactions between SMEs from AP and Chungcheongnam-do Province. Both organisations agreed to encourage and facilitate delegate visits from South Korea to AP and from AP to South Korea to explore investment opportunities.

Potluri Bhaskara Rao, President of AP Chambers, highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s investment climate and immense industrial potential, stating that the partnership would open new avenues for trade expansion, investments, technology exchange, and joint ventures benefiting both regions.