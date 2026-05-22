AP gets Rs 1,990 crore urban infrastructure projects under UCF

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has secured approval for Rs 1,990.83 crore worth of projects under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), with the Centre committing Rs 497.71 crore in assistance. The four projects, covering Visakhapatnam and Mangalagiri–Tadepalli, mark a decisive shift towards reform-linked, market-driven financing for urban infrastructure.

The largest share of investment is directed towards Visakhapatnam, which is fast emerging as an economic and industrial hub. The Madhurawada Underground Drainage Project will deliver a 401 km sewer network, 21,800 house service connections, 14,828 manholes, and a 20 MLD sewage treatment plant at Kapuluppada, with SCADA and AI-backed monitoring.

The 24×7 Smart Water Supply Project will convert intermittent supply into continuous pressurised delivery, supported by a 65 MLD treatment plant, 417 km of network, and 37,407 smart AMI connections. The water modernisation project will strengthen GVMC’s revenue base through digital metering, ultrasonic AMI meters, remote valve operation, and web-based SCADA systems.

In Mangalagiri–Tadepalli, the Phase-I UGD project under the Hybrid Annuity Model will provide 303.79 km of sewer lines, 33,842 house connections, six decentralised STPs with 26.68 MLD capacity, pumping stations, and SCADA-enabled monitoring. Officials said this project is critical to managing rapid urbanisation pressures in the Capital Region.

MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana said the approval of all four projects under UCF validates Andhra Pradesh’s focused approach to infrastructure-led urban development. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Government is moving beyond routine municipal works and creating citizen-centric, financially sustainable infrastructure. Drinking water, drainage, sewage treatment and smart monitoring are the foundations of liveable cities,” he said.