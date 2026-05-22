AP govt begins strategic partnership talks with UK for urban growth

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has opened a new chapter in international collaboration by initiating strategic partnership talks with the United Kingdom across key urban sectors.

The high-level engagement focused on attracting global investments and advanced technologies to strengthen the State’s energy, mobility, and sustainable infrastructure agenda.

The meeting brought together senior State officials and a UK delegation led by Chaz Walia, Partnerships Director, Department of Business & Trade (UK), and Gareth Wynn Owen, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad, along with two specialists.

The session was chaired by Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development S Suresh Kumar, and attended by the Commissioner – CRDA, MD – AGICL, CMD – APADCL, and Additional Commissioners of CRDA.

Key areas of cooperation identified include power generation and transmission, green mobility, sustainable urban transport systems, riverfront development, and sports infrastructure. Both sides also explored advanced solutions such as district cooling systems to improve energy efficiency in cities.

A major focus was on financing mechanisms for large-scale infrastructure projects. The UK delegation outlined funding modalities including exchange finance frameworks and emphasised the role of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models in mobilising private capital.

The State government reiterated its commitment to building a strong pipeline of sustainable projects and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a preferred destination for global investors.

Tourism and knowledge partnerships also featured in the discussions, with both sides agreeing to strengthen institutional collaboration and facilitate expertise exchange.

The Principal Secretary underlined that Andhra Pradesh is keen on outcome-oriented international partnerships to support sustainable urban growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance service delivery.

Officials confirmed that a follow-up engagement will be scheduled shortly to take forward specific proposals discussed during the meeting.