AP govt frees over 1.6 lakh acres from prohibited list, moves to resolve long-pending land disputes

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has moved decisively to resolve long-pending land disputes by lifting restrictions on thousands of acres listed under Section 22-A prohibited lands.

Officials confirmed that over 1.6 lakh acres have already been freed, granting farmers permanent ownership rights, while another 1.9 lakh acres of ‘chukkala’ (dotted) lands are set to be released shortly.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Revenue Department to prioritise protecting land rights, noting that nearly 90 % of public grievances received during his visits relate to land issues.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad has overseen reforms, including the repeal of the Land Titling Act and NALA provisions, introduction of the Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, and amendments to the ROR Act.

The government has also initiated Resurvey 2.0, involving farmers directly to ensure dispute-free records, and introduced blockchain-based digital security for land documents. Farmers can now digitally lock their records, preventing unauthorised mutations or registrations.

The government has removed restrictions on five categories of lands - pattas, ex-servicemen’s lands, freedom fighters’ lands, political sufferers’ lands, and pre-1954 assigned lands - as well as those wrongly listed due to survey number overlaps.