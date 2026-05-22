Ensure grounding of all approved projects by September: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure all the approved industrial projects are grounded by September 2026, and make them operational by December 2028.

A single-portal dashboard should be set up to monitor approvals, grounding of industrial projects and employment generation. Priority should be given to tourism projects and IT firms in allotment of land, he said.

Naidu held a review meeting at his camp office on Thursday with the Ministers’ Committee regarding agreements signed during the Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit, and projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh gave a presentation on the status of MoUs, project progress, actions taken by the Ministers’ Committee and future plans.

He informed Naidu that AP had secured 756 projects worth Rs 21.64 lakh crore over the last 23 months, and they are expected to generate 21.20 lakh jobs. A dedicated website for MSME approvals and related services will also be launched soon, he said.

The Chief Minister suggested construction of innovative multi-purpose buildings for tourism and IT-related projects, and instructed the officials to evolve plans to transform Suryalanka Beach into a “Goa Plus” destination, along with an early master plan for Bapatla Beach. He also called for fast-tracking the Temple Tourism Circuit linking 21 major temples in the State.

“IT projects should begin operations within 18 months, while semiconductor and electronics manufacturing units should receive strong encouragement,” Naidu said.