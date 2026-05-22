IT skill training ‘Office Assistant’ launched for Visakhapatnam prison inmates

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department, an IT-based skill training course titled “Office Assistant” was launched for inmates at Central Prison Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The programme was inaugurated by Vizag Collector and Magistrate M Abhishikth Kishore.

The programme is being organised in collaboration with Skill Development Institute (SDI) Vizag to provide industry-oriented IT and office management skills to prison inmates as part of their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The first batch comprises 30 inmates, mainly remand prisoners, particularly young inmates involved in NDPS cases. The two-month course will provide practical training in applications, office administration, digital communication, handling office equipment and employability skills. Participants will receive certification from SDI Vizag upon successful completion of the course.

It focuses on improving digital literacy, communication skills, workplace discipline and self-confidence among inmates to enhance their employment opportunities after release.

The Collector said skill development initiatives inside prisons could play an important role in helping inmates rebuild their lives and create better opportunities for the future.

The Collector interacted with the inmates participating in the programme. Prison authorities said the initiative shows the department’s focus on correctional administration through education, training and capacity building to help inmates become responsible, and self-reliant citizens.