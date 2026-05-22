Mahanadu-2026 to focus on ‘Stree Shakti’

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Politburo meeting held under the leadership of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to organise Mahanadu-2026 with the theme ‘Stree Shakti,’ focusing on women’s empowerment and welfare. The party also resolved to introduce 20 key resolutions during the two-day annual conclave scheduled to be held on May 27 and 28.
The Politburo meeting was conducted virtually on Thursday as part of fuel conservation measures initiated by the State government. While Chandrababu Naidu and party working president Nara Lokesh attended the meeting from the Chief Minister’s camp office, other Politburo members joined from different locations.
The nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting discussed in detail the arrangements, agenda and resolutions for Mahanadu-2026. The Politburo decided to adopt 20 resolutions, including10 related to Andhra Pradesh, four concerning Telangana and one pertaining to the Andaman region. In addition, four joint resolutions and a major political resolution will also be presented.
During the meeting, Naidu directed party leaders to ensure that the ‘Stree Shakti’ theme is reflected throughout the event, including in speeches and presentations. He said Mahanadu should highlight the initiatives undertaken by the party since its inception for women’s welfare, empowerment and rights.
The Chief Minister also stressed that discussions during the conclave should focus extensively on the government’s welfare schemes, development initiatives, investments flowing into the State and ongoing infrastructure projects. He expressed hope that the discussions at Mahanadu would create greater public awareness about the state government’s programmes.
Special emphasis will also be laid on the government’s savings campaign titled ‘Mana Desam-Mana Badhyata’ (Our Nation-Our Responsibility), with dedicated discussions planned during the event.
The Politburo also decided that Mahanadu should expose the alleged conspiracies and ‘atrocities’ of the opposition ‘axe party’ (YSRCP) while creating awareness among the public on political developments in the state.
As part of the programme, presentations will be made on the history of the TDP and the ideology of party founder NT Rama Rao to educate the younger generation.
Though the event will be held in a hybrid format this year, Naidu said the spirit of Mahanadu should remain intact and called upon party cadres to celebrate it like a festival. He instructed party workers to hoist TDP flags at every house two days before the event and ensure participation from leaders at all levels, from senior leadership to grassroots workers.