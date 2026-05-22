Mahanadu-2026 to focus on ‘Stree Shakti’

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Politburo meeting held under the leadership of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to organise Mahanadu-2026 with the theme ‘Stree Shakti,’ focusing on women’s empowerment and welfare. The party also resolved to introduce 20 key resolutions during the two-day annual conclave scheduled to be held on May 27 and 28.

The Politburo meeting was conducted virtually on Thursday as part of fuel conservation measures initiated by the State government. While Chandrababu Naidu and party working president Nara Lokesh attended the meeting from the Chief Minister’s camp office, other Politburo members joined from different locations.

The nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting discussed in detail the arrangements, agenda and resolutions for Mahanadu-2026. The Politburo decided to adopt 20 resolutions, including10 related to Andhra Pradesh, four concerning Telangana and one pertaining to the Andaman region. In addition, four joint resolutions and a major political resolution will also be presented.

During the meeting, Naidu directed party leaders to ensure that the ‘Stree Shakti’ theme is reflected throughout the event, including in speeches and presentations. He said Mahanadu should highlight the initiatives undertaken by the party since its inception for women’s welfare, empowerment and rights.