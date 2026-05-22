‘Operation Clean Sweep’ in AP from May 23 to June 20

VIJAYAWADA: The government has announced launch of a Statewide intensive cleanliness campaign titled “Operation Clean Sweep”, to be implemented across all 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from May 23 to June 20.

The four-week drive is aimed at converting the growing participation under Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme into improvements in urban sanitation.

Officials said the initiative seeks to institutionalise cleanliness as a daily civic behaviour while strengthening scientific solid waste management practices. The first week will target the elimination of garbage black spots and cleanliness on roads and public spaces.

The second week will focus on clearing storm water drains, nallahs and back lanes to prevent water stagnation and ensure pre-monsoon preparedness. The third week will emphasise source segregation of waste and compliance among bulk generators such as hotels, markets and institutions. The final phase will concentrate on deep cleaning of public toilets and removal of garbage from vulnerable points across all urban areas.

Principal Secretary, MA&UD, S Suresh Kumar, said the campaign marks a shift from routine sanitation activities to a mission-mode approach focused on outcomes.